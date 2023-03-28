Trae Young plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent action, a 123-119 loss to the Grizzlies, Young tallied 28 points and 10 assists.

We're going to examine Young's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.6 26.7 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 3.5 Assists 9.5 10.0 9.2 PRA 38.5 39.7 39.4 PR 29.5 29.7 30.2 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.7



Trae Young Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.3 per contest.

Young is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Young's Hawks average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 98.6 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive team in the league, allowing 106.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Cavaliers are second in the NBA, giving up 40.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the league, allowing 23 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are ranked second in the league, giving up 11.3 makes per contest.

Trae Young vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 32 34 3 9 4 0 1 11/21/2022 35 25 2 10 1 0 1

