Onyeka Okongwu and his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 123-119 loss to the Grizzlies, Okongwu tallied 13 points and seven rebounds.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Okongwu, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.7 12.2 Rebounds 6.5 7.2 7.6 Assists -- 1.0 1.2 PRA -- 17.9 21 PR 15.5 16.9 19.8



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Okongwu is responsible for attempting 6.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.2 per game.

Okongwu's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 98.6 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.5 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Cavaliers have given up 106.5 points per game, which is the best in the league.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest.

The Cavaliers allow 23 assists per game, best in the league.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 25 13 11 2 0 3 2 11/21/2022 20 18 10 0 0 0 0

