The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) travel to face the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) after winning four road games in a row. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOH

BSSE and BSOH Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Hawks average 118 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 117.8 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a +12 scoring differential overall.

The Cavaliers outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game (posting 112.2 points per game, 24th in league, and giving up 106.5 per contest, first in NBA) and have a +430 scoring differential.

These teams average a combined 230.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams together surrender 224.3 points per game, 14.7 fewer than this contest's total.

Atlanta has won 33 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.

Cleveland has won 40 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.

Hawks and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +30000 +8000 -110 Cavaliers +4500 +1600 -

