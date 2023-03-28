Clint Capela plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, a 123-119 loss versus the Grizzlies, Capela had 18 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Capela's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.1 12.2 Rebounds 12.5 11.2 11.0 Assists -- 0.9 1.0 PRA 23.5 24.2 24.2 PR 22.5 23.3 23.2



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Capela has taken 8.4 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 7.1% and 9.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Capela's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 98.6 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.5 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

The Cavaliers allow 106.5 points per game, best in the league.

Giving up 40.8 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the league, conceding 23 per game.

Clint Capela vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 21 10 4 2 0 3 0 11/21/2022 27 4 12 3 0 2 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.