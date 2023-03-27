South Carolina vs. Maryland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (35-0) and the Maryland Terrapins (28-6) matching up at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-63 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 27.
Their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Saturday 59-43 against UCLA.
South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 76, Maryland 63
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks beat the No. 5-ranked Stanford Cardinal, 76-71, on November 20, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- The Gamecocks have 16 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
Maryland Schedule Analysis
- The Terrapins' signature win of the season came in a 96-68 victory against the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on February 21.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Terrapins are 12-4 (.750%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (seven).
Maryland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 96-68 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 21
- 85-78 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 11
- 76-59 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 25
- 74-72 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 1
- 76-74 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 24
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks' +1050 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.4 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 50.4 per contest (first in college basketball).
- Offensively, South Carolina is tallying 80 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (80.4 points per game) is 0.4 PPG higher.
- When playing at home, the Gamecocks are scoring 7.6 more points per game (84.8) than they are on the road (77.2).
- Defensively, South Carolina has been better in home games this year, surrendering 46.9 points per game, compared to 54.2 away from home.
- The Gamecocks' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 75.1 points a contest compared to the 80.4 they've averaged this year.
Maryland Performance Insights
- The Terrapins outscore opponents by 11.1 points per game (posting 79.3 points per game, ninth in college basketball, and conceding 68.2 per outing, 276th in college basketball) and have a +375 scoring differential.
- In Big Ten games, Maryland has averaged 0.7 more points (80) than overall (79.3) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Terrapins are averaging 6.6 more points per game at home (82.6) than away (76.0).
- In 2022-23 Maryland is giving up 4.4 more points per game at home (70.1) than away (65.7).
- In their past 10 games, the Terrapins are averaging 80.2 points per game, 0.9 more than their season average (79.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.