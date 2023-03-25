The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will play in an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, airing on TBS starting at 8:49 PM, with the winner heading to the Final Four.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Gonzaga matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Gonzaga Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-2.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-2) 153.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

  • UConn has put together a 24-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, 20 out of the Huskies' 34 games have gone over the point total.
  • Gonzaga has covered 15 times in 35 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Bulldogs games have hit the over 21 out of 35 times this year.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +500
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+500), UConn is third-best in the country. It is two spots below that, fifth-best, according to computer rankings.
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to +500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 54th-biggest change.
  • UConn has a 16.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +550
  • The Bulldogs have had the 81st-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +900 at the beginning of the season to +550.
  • With odds of +550, Gonzaga has been given a 15.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.