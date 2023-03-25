South Carolina vs. UCLA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and the UCLA Bruins (27-9) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-58 and heavily favors South Carolina to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Gamecocks earned a 76-45 victory against South Florida.
South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- On November 20, the Gamecocks claimed their signature win of the season, a 76-71 victory over the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Gamecocks have 15 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.
- South Carolina has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (eight).
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
UCLA Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on March 3, the Bruins picked up their signature win of the season, a 69-65 victory.
- The Bruins have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (11), but also have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (nine).
- UCLA has five wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.
UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3
- 80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20
- 82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20
- 73-59 over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on March 2
- 67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 26) on February 12
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks average 81.0 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 50.6 per outing (first in college basketball). They have a +1034 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.4 points per game.
- Offensively, South Carolina is putting up 80.0 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (81.0 points per game) is 1 PPG higher.
- Offensively, the Gamecocks have performed better in home games this year, averaging 84.8 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game away from home.
- South Carolina is ceding 46.9 points per game this season at home, which is 7.3 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (54.2).
- In their last 10 games, the Gamecocks have been racking up 78.0 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 81.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
UCLA Performance Insights
- The Bruins outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game (posting 70.5 points per game, 76th in college basketball, and allowing 61.8 per outing, 103rd in college basketball) and have a +314 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, UCLA has averaged 67.7 points per game in Pac-12 play, and 70.5 overall.
- At home the Bruins are scoring 71.9 points per game, 4.5 more than they are averaging on the road (67.4).
- At home, UCLA concedes 58.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 65.4.
- The Bruins have played worse offensively over their last 10 games, averaging 69.1 points per contest, 1.4 fewer points their than season average of 70.5.
