South Carolina vs. UCLA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and the UCLA Bruins (27-9) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-58 and heavily favors South Carolina to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.
Their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Sunday 76-45 over South Florida.
South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks' best win of the season came in a 76-71 victory versus the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on November 20.
- The Gamecocks have 15 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.
- South Carolina has eight wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
UCLA Schedule Analysis
- The Bruins picked up their best win of the season on March 3, when they defeated the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-65.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bruins are 11-9 (.550%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories, but also tied for the 38th-most losses.
- UCLA has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.
UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3
- 80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20
- 82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20
- 73-59 over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on March 2
- 67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 26) on February 12
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 30.4 points per game (scoring 81.0 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball while giving up 50.6 per outing to rank first in college basketball) and have a +1034 scoring differential overall.
- In conference games, South Carolina scores fewer points per contest (80.0) than its overall average (81.0).
- The Gamecocks are scoring 84.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.6 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (77.2).
- In 2022-23, South Carolina is giving up 46.9 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 54.2.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Gamecocks have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 78 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 81.0 they've racked up over the course of this season.
UCLA Performance Insights
- The Bruins are outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game, with a +314 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.5 points per game (76th in college basketball) and allow 61.8 per contest (103rd in college basketball).
- In Pac-12 action, UCLA has averaged 2.8 fewer points (67.7) than overall (70.5) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Bruins score 71.9 points per game. On the road, they average 67.4.
- At home UCLA is allowing 58.8 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than it is on the road (65.4).
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins are compiling 69.1 points per game, compared to their season average of 70.5.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.