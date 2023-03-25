Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 25
Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Carolina Hurricanes (second in the conference at 46-16-8) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (fourth at 43-19-9), square off on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, CBC, SNO, and SNW.
In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 while totaling 26 goals against 25 goals given up. On 25 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (24.0%).
Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in Saturday's matchup.
Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Maple Leafs 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-145)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.2)
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes are 46-16-8 overall and 12-8-20 in overtime games.
- Carolina has 44 points (19-3-6) in the 28 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the six games this season the Hurricanes recorded just one goal, they went 2-3-1 (five points).
- Carolina has scored two goals in 11 games this season (3-5-3 record, nine points).
- The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals 49 times, and are 41-4-4 in those games (to record 86 points).
- In the 18 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 16-2-0 record (32 points).
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 38-14-4 (80 points).
- The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Hurricanes went 6-2-2 in those contests (14 points).
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Maple Leafs Rank
|13th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|3.44
|7th
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|2.73
|7th
|3rd
|34.9
|Shots
|31.6
|15th
|1st
|25.7
|Shots Allowed
|29.4
|6th
|18th
|20.9%
|Power Play %
|25.7%
|2nd
|2nd
|83.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.8%
|12th
Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, CBC, SNO, and SNW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
