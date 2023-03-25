State Farm Arena is where the Atlanta Hawks (36-37) and Indiana Pacers (33-41) will match up on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET. Trae Young is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Hawks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Hawks fell to the Timberwolves on Wednesday, 125-124. Young scored a team-high 29 points (and added eight assists and two rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 29 2 8 1 0 3 John Collins 16 5 2 0 0 1 Saddiq Bey 16 6 2 0 0 4

Hawks Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray puts up 20.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, shooting 46.0% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clint Capela is tops on the Hawks at 11.1 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.9 assists and 11.9 points. He is sixth in the NBA in rebounding.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

John Collins puts up 12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 51.0% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 25.8 3.5 9.4 1.4 0.0 2.5 Clint Capela 11.5 10.0 0.8 0.6 1.0 0.0 Dejounte Murray 12.3 4.2 4.7 1.5 0.0 0.4 Onyeka Okongwu 11.8 6.9 1.0 0.6 1.4 0.0 De'Andre Hunter 14.9 3.8 1.6 0.4 0.5 1.2

