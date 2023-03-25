The Atlanta Hawks (36-37) square off against the Indiana Pacers (33-41) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN. The matchup's over/under is 239.5.

Hawks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: BSSE and BSIN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hawks -9.5 239.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 239.5 points 29 times.
  • The average point total in Atlanta's matchups this year is 235.2, 4.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Hawks have put together a 33-40-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Atlanta has been favored 41 times and won 24, or 58.5%, of those games.
  • Atlanta has a record of 5-2 when it's favored by -400 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawks have a 80% chance to win.

Hawks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Pacers Total Facts
Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Hawks 29 39.7% 117.6 233.2 117.6 235.8 232.9
Pacers 28 37.8% 115.6 233.2 118.2 235.8 232.8

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • The Hawks have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in their past 10 games.
  • The Hawks have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.
  • Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread in home games (16-19-0) than it has in road affairs (17-21-0).
  • The Hawks record 117.6 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 118.2 the Pacers give up.
  • Atlanta has a 20-12 record against the spread and a 22-10 record overall when putting up more than 118.2 points.

Hawks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Hawks and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hawks 33-40 4-3 41-32
Pacers 39-35 6-3 37-37

Hawks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Hawks Pacers
117.6
Points Scored (PG)
 115.6
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
20-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-8
22-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 21-11
117.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.2
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 26
22-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-15
24-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 25-17

