Clint Capela and his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.

Capela, in his last game, had 11 points and eight rebounds in a 125-124 loss to the Timberwolves.

In this article we will look at Capela's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.9 11.5 Rebounds 11.5 11.1 10.0 Assists -- 0.9 0.8 PRA 24.5 23.9 22.3 PR 23.5 23 21.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Clint Capela's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Clint Capela Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Clint Capela has made 5.4 shots per game, which adds up to 9.5% of his team's total makes.

Capela's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 104.6 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.5.

Defensively, the Pacers are ranked 26th in the NBA, allowing 118.2 points per game.

On the glass, the Pacers have allowed 45.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are 25th in the league, conceding 26.2 per game.

Clint Capela vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2022 31 22 15 3 0 0 0 3/13/2022 22 10 6 3 0 1 3 2/8/2022 21 6 12 3 0 0 3 12/1/2021 33 8 9 4 0 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Capela or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.