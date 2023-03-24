A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) squaring off against the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. This NCAA Tournament matchup tips at TBA, with the winner advancing to the South Regional final.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-6.5) 136.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Alabama (-7) 136.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Alabama (-6.5) 136 -300 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

  • Alabama has covered 21 times in 36 chances against the spread this season.
  • Crimson Tide games have gone over the point total 16 out of 36 times this season.
  • San Diego State has compiled a 17-16-1 record against the spread this year.
  • In the Aztecs' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Alabama Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +400
  • Alabama is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+400), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
  • The Crimson Tide's national championship odds have jumped from +5000 at the start of the season to +400, the 62nd-biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +400 moneyline odds, is 20%.

San Diego State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • The Aztecs were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +3500, which is the 69th-biggest change in the country.
  • San Diego State has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

