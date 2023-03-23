Thursday's contest at T-Mobile Arena has the UConn Huskies (27-8) going head-to-head against the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) at 7:15 PM (on March 23). Our computer prediction projects a 73-69 win for UConn, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, UConn is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 3.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 139.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: UConn -3.5

UConn -3.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -190, Arkansas +155

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

UConn vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, Arkansas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: UConn (-3.5)



UConn (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



UConn is 20-9-0 against the spread, while Arkansas' ATS record this season is 15-18-0. The Huskies have hit the over in 18 games, while Razorbacks games have gone over 15 times. The teams average 152.8 points per game, 13.3 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games, while Arkansas has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +482 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.5 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 64.7 per contest (38th in college basketball).

UConn prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 10 boards. It is collecting 36 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26 per contest.

UConn knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.1 more than its opponents (5).

The Huskies rank 12th in college basketball with 101.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th in college basketball defensively with 83.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UConn has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (216th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.3 (143rd in college basketball).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks put up 74.3 points per game (115th in college basketball) while giving up 67.4 per outing (98th in college basketball). They have a +243 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Arkansas grabs 32.6 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) while conceding 29.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

Arkansas knocks down 5 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball) at a 31.3% rate (325th in college basketball), compared to the 5.1 its opponents make, shooting 30.6% from deep.

Arkansas has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.4 (234th in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (62nd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.