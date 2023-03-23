Hurricanes vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (46-15-8) and New York Rangers (41-20-10) square off at PNC Arena on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes took down the New York Rangers 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Rangers are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-140)
|Rangers (+120)
|6
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 42 of their 59 games when favored on the moneyline this season (71.2%).
- Carolina has gone 36-13 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (73.5% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 58.3% chance to win.
- Carolina's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 34 times.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|228 (14th)
|Goals
|237 (11th)
|177 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|192 (5th)
|46 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (13th)
|36 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (10th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Carolina went over four times.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.5 lower than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes offense's 228 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes are ranked second in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 177 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The squad has the league's third-best goal differential at +51 this season.
