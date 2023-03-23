Coming off a win last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the New York Rangers (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

See the Hurricanes-Rangers matchup on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/21/2023 Rangers Hurricanes 3-2 CAR 2/11/2023 Hurricanes Rangers 6-2 NYR 1/3/2023 Rangers Hurricanes 5-3 NYR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 177 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.

The Hurricanes' 228 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 69 27 37 64 54 37 45.6% Sebastian Aho 62 30 29 59 49 51 51.7% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Brent Burns 69 12 40 52 43 46 100% Shayne Gostisbehere 62 12 24 36 49 26 -

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers' total of 192 goals given up (2.7 per game) is fifth in the NHL.

With 237 goals (3.3 per game), the Rangers have the NHL's 11th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Rangers have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.

Rangers Key Players