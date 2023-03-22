Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 129-107 win over the Pistons (his most recent action) Okongwu produced seven points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

In this article, we look at Okongwu's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.5 11.1 Rebounds 7.5 7.2 6.6 Assists -- 1.0 0.9 PRA 18.5 17.7 18.6 PR 16.5 16.7 17.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Onyeka Okongwu's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Okongwu is responsible for attempting 6.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.1 per game.

Okongwu's Hawks average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.3 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves concede 116.2 points per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest, the Timberwolves are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 25.1 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 25 16 14 0 0 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Okongwu or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.