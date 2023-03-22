The Atlanta Hawks (36-36) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) at Target Center on Wednesday, March 22 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Hawks' last contest on Tuesday ended in a 129-107 victory against the Pistons. Trae Young scored 30 points in the Hawks' win, leading the team.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dejounte Murray PG Out Illness 20.5 5.4 6 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Rest 14.2 3.1 2.8 Jalen Johnson SF Out Hamstring 5.2 3.9 1

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable (Calf), Jordan McLaughlin: Questionable (Illness), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Anthony Edwards: Questionable (Ankle)

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSSE and BSN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks score just 1.4 more points per game (117.6) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (116.2).

Atlanta is 26-11 when it scores more than 116.2 points.

Over their last 10 games, the Hawks are averaging 121.6 points per game, four more than their season average (117.6).

Atlanta connects on 10.7 three-pointers per game (25th in the league), 1.2 fewer than its opponents.

The Hawks rank fifth in the league averaging 114.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 28th, allowing 116.3 points per 100 possessions.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -5 241.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.