Hawks vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) host the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) after losing five straight home games. The Timberwolves are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The point total in the matchup is set at 241.5.
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSSE and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-4.5
|241.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has played 26 games this season that finished with a combined score over 241.5 points.
- The average over/under for Atlanta's contests this season is 235.1, 6.4 fewer points than this game's total.
- Atlanta is 32-40-0 against the spread this year.
- The Hawks have won in 11, or 36.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Atlanta has won three of its 10 games, or 30%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|24
|32.9%
|115.9
|233.5
|116.2
|233.7
|230.9
|Hawks
|26
|36.1%
|117.6
|233.5
|117.5
|233.7
|232.8
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Hawks have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Atlanta has a better winning percentage at home (.457, 16-19-0 record) than away (.432, 16-21-0).
- The Hawks score only 1.4 more points per game (117.6) than the Timberwolves allow (116.2).
- Atlanta has put together a 21-16 ATS record and a 26-11 overall record in games it scores more than 116.2 points.
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|33-39
|8-15
|34-39
|Hawks
|32-40
|7-5
|40-32
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Hawks
|115.9
|117.6
|11
|4
|19-10
|21-16
|18-11
|26-11
|116.2
|117.5
|19
|24
|23-18
|22-10
|28-14
|24-8
