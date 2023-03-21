Onyeka Okongwu will hope to make a difference for the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Detroit Pistons.

In a 126-118 loss to the Spurs (his previous action) Okongwu posted 17 points and seven rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Okongwu's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.6 10.7 Rebounds 7.5 7.2 6.4 Assists -- 1.0 0.9 PRA 18.5 17.8 18 PR 17.5 16.8 17.1



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Pistons

Okongwu is responsible for attempting 6.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.1 per game.

Okongwu's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.5 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Pistons are the 29th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 118.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Pistons have allowed 44.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the league.

The Pistons are the 16th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.8 assists per game.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 21 12 9 2 0 2 0 10/28/2022 22 16 7 2 0 1 1 10/26/2022 21 10 3 0 0 1 1

