The Atlanta Hawks (35-36) square off against the Detroit Pistons (16-56) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at State Farm Arena. Dejounte Murray of the Hawks and Jaden Ivey of the Pistons are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Hawks vs. Pistons

Game Day: Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday, March 21 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Trae Young, Ivey and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Hawks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Hawks fell to the Spurs on Sunday, 126-118. Their top scorer was Murray with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dejounte Murray 22 6 8 1 0 0 Onyeka Okongwu 17 7 0 1 1 0 Clint Capela 15 12 1 1 1 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Hawks Players to Watch

Murray posts 20.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clint Capela leads the Hawks at 11 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.9 assists and 11.9 points. He is sixth in the league in rebounding.

Onyeka Okongwu is posting 9.6 points, 1 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.

John Collins puts up 12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 50.6% from the floor.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 25.3 3.9 9.2 1.5 0.1 2.4 Dejounte Murray 17.9 4.9 5.8 1.6 0 1 Clint Capela 11.6 10.3 1.1 0.7 1.2 0 Onyeka Okongwu 10.7 6.4 0.9 0.9 1 0.1 De'Andre Hunter 15.2 3.5 1.4 0.3 0.7 1.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.