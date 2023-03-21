The Detroit Pistons (16-56) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (35-36) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at State Farm Arena as big, 13.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSDETX.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDETX

BSSE and BSDETX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 122 - Pistons 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 13.5)

Pistons (+ 13.5) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



The Pistons (31-40-1 ATS) have covered the spread 42.3% of the time, 0.8% more often than the Hawks (30-39-2) this year.

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 54.9% of the time this season (39 out of 71), which is more often than Detroit's games have (36 out of 72).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 24-17, a better mark than the Pistons have recorded (14-54) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

Atlanta is ceding 117.6 points per game this year (24th-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined on offense, averaging 117.4 points per game (fifth-best).

The Hawks rank 19th in the NBA with 24.6 dimes per game.

The Hawks are making 10.7 threes per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 35.2% three-point percentage (20th-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by Atlanta in 2022-23, 67.2% of them have been two-pointers (76% of the team's made baskets) and 32.8% have been from beyond three-point land (24%).

