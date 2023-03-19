The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) and the No. 8 seed South Florida Bulls (27-6) square off in the NCAA Tournament with a trip to the Sweet 16 of the N/A Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena, beginning at 1:00 PM.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ABC

South Carolina vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

The Bulls' 70.9 points per game are 20.1 more points than the 50.8 the Gamecocks give up.

South Florida is 26-4 when it scores more than 50.8 points.

South Carolina's record is 27-0 when it allows fewer than 70.9 points.

The 81.2 points per game the Gamecocks average are 21.7 more points than the Bulls allow (59.5).

When South Carolina puts up more than 59.5 points, it is 28-0.

South Florida is 25-4 when allowing fewer than 81.2 points.

The Gamecocks shoot 46.8% from the field, 8% higher than the Bulls allow defensively.

The Bulls shoot 42.8% from the field, 11.5% higher than the Gamecocks concede.

