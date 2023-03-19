Sunday's contest between the Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-5) and TCU Horned Frogs (22-12) going head to head at Ball Arena has a projected final score of 79-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Gonzaga, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on March 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Gonzaga projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup against TCU. The over/under is currently listed at 157.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Gonzaga vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Gonzaga -4.5

Gonzaga -4.5 Point Total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (To Win): Gonzaga -200, TCU +165

Gonzaga vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 79, TCU 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Gonzaga vs. TCU

Pick ATS: Gonzaga (-4.5)



Gonzaga (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Gonzaga has put together a 13-18-0 record against the spread this season, while TCU is 14-18-0. The Bulldogs have hit the over in 17 games, while Horned Frogs games have gone over 15 times. The teams combine to score 162.5 points per game, 5.0 more points than this matchup's total. Gonzaga is 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 games, while TCU has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game with a +494 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.4 points per game (first in college basketball) and give up 72.8 per outing (263rd in college basketball).

Gonzaga wins the rebound battle by 5.5 boards on average. It collects 33.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 64th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.2 per outing.

Gonzaga connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball) at a 38.9% rate (sixth-best in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs rank first in college basketball by averaging 109.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 169th in college basketball, allowing 91.4 points per 100 possessions.

Gonzaga has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (37th in college basketball play), 2.7 fewer than the 13.0 it forces on average (97th in college basketball).

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs are outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game, with a +242 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.1 points per game (94th in college basketball) and give up 68.0 per outing (118th in college basketball).

TCU wins the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. It records 33.3 rebounds per game, 86th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.7.

TCU hits 5.5 three-pointers per game (338th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.2 on average.

TCU has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (142nd in college basketball), 3.2 fewer than the 14.7 it forces (32nd in college basketball).

