Saturday's game that pits the Indiana State Sycamores (22-12) versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-15) at Ocean Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-66 in favor of Indiana State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on March 18.

There is no line set for the game.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM ET

TV: FloSports

Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Venue: Ocean Center

South Carolina Upstate vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 77, South Carolina Upstate 66

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina Upstate vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-11.6)

Indiana State (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.1

Indiana State is 22-9-0 against the spread, while South Carolina Upstate's ATS record this season is 16-11-0. The Sycamores are 15-16-0 and the Spartans are 13-14-0 in terms of going over the point total. Over the past 10 contests, Indiana State has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. South Carolina Upstate has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The Spartans put up 68.9 points per game (249th in college basketball) while giving up 69.6 per contest (159th in college basketball). They have a -22 scoring differential.

South Carolina Upstate falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. It records 29 rebounds per game (316th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.4.

South Carolina Upstate knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 34.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.3%.

South Carolina Upstate forces 13.6 turnovers per game (64th in college basketball) while committing 12.7 (265th in college basketball).

