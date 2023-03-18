South Carolina Upstate vs. Indiana State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 18
The Indiana State Sycamores (22-12) take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-15) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023 on FloSports.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloSports
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
South Carolina Upstate vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana State Moneyline
|South Carolina Upstate Moneyline
South Carolina Upstate vs. Indiana State Betting Trends
- South Carolina Upstate is 16-12-1 ATS this year.
- The Spartans have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 11 points or more this year (in five opportunities).
- Indiana State has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Sycamores games have hit the over 18 out of 33 times this season.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.