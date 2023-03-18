How to Watch the Oklahoma vs. Portland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 5 seed Oklahoma Sooners (25-6) will look to defeat the No. 12 seed Portland Pilots (23-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. This contest tips off at 9:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Oklahoma Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
Oklahoma vs. Portland Scoring Comparison
- The Pilots score an average of 69.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 75.6 the Sooners allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 75.6 points, Portland is 10-1.
- Oklahoma's record is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 69.5 points.
- The Sooners average 22.5 more points per game (84.5) than the Pilots allow (62.0).
- Oklahoma has a 24-3 record when scoring more than 62.0 points.
- When Portland gives up fewer than 84.5 points, it is 21-5.
- The Sooners are making 45.3% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Pilots concede to opponents (48.1%).
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 80-71
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|3/10/2023
|TCU
|W 77-76
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/11/2023
|Iowa State
|L 82-72
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/18/2023
|Portland
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/27/2023
|@ BYU
|W 61-49
|Marriott Center
|3/6/2023
|Pacific
|W 75-72
|Orleans Arena
|3/7/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 64-60
|Orleans Arena
|3/18/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
