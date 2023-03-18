The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) will aim to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (28-7) on Saturday at 12:10 PM.

Furman vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: CBS

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.

This season, Furman has a 21-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.3% from the field.

The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Paladins rank 161st.

The Paladins' 81.7 points per game are 18.3 more points than the 63.4 the Aztecs allow to opponents.

Furman has a 15-1 record when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison

Furman is putting up more points at home (86.5 per game) than away (77.5).

The Paladins concede 71.5 points per game at home, and 70.3 away.

Beyond the arc, Furman drains more treys away (10.1 per game) than at home (9.1), and shoots a higher percentage on the road (35.8%) than at home (34.2%).

