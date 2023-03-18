The NCAA tournament at Amway Center on Saturday features a second-round matchup that pits the San Diego State Aztecs against the Furman Paladins at 12:10 PM ET. The Aztecs' Matt Bradley and the Paladins' Jalen Slawson are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Furman vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV: CBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Furman's Last Game

In its previous game, Furman topped Virginia on Thursday, 68-67. Slawson scored a team-high 19 points (and contributed four assists and 10 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Slawson 19 10 4 1 1 1 Marcus Foster 14 5 1 0 2 4 JP Pegues 11 3 4 1 0 1

Furman Players to Watch

Slawson is putting up a team-high 7.2 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 15.8 points and 3.3 assists, making 55.7% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

Mike Bothwell is the Paladins' top scorer (17.8 points per game), and he contributes 2.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

JP Pegues leads the Paladins in assists (4 per game), and puts up 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Marcus Foster gets the Paladins 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Paladins get 8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Garrett Hien.

Furman Top Performers (Last 10 Games)