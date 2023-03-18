Saturday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) and Maryland Terrapins (22-12) squaring off at Legacy Arena at BJCC has a projected final score of 75-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at TBA on March 18.

Based on our computer prediction, Maryland is projected to cover the point spread (8.5) against Alabama. The two teams are expected to come in below the 144.5 total.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Alabama -8.5

Alabama -8.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -375, Maryland +280

Alabama vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 75, Maryland 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Maryland

Pick ATS: Maryland (+8.5)



Maryland (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Alabama is 20-12-0 against the spread, while Maryland's ATS record this season is 20-11-0. A total of 15 out of the Crimson Tide's games this season have gone over the point total, and 11 of the Terrapins' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 152.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than this matchup's total. Alabama has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the past 10 contests. Maryland has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide outscore opponents by 13.9 points per game (scoring 82.6 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball while allowing 68.7 per outing to rank 139th in college basketball) and have a +486 scoring differential overall.

Alabama pulls down 41 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while conceding 32.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.1 boards per game.

Alabama knocks down 4.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.2 (eighth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6.

The Crimson Tide rank 81st in college basketball by averaging 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fifth in college basketball, allowing 81.1 points per 100 possessions.

Alabama has lost the turnover battle by 2.2 turnovers per game, committing 13.4 (314th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.2 (255th in college basketball).

Maryland Performance Insights

The Terrapins' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.3 points per game (204th in college basketball) while giving up 63.2 per contest (25th in college basketball).

Maryland wins the rebound battle by two boards on average. It collects 31.1 rebounds per game, 228th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.1.

Maryland connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (238th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 33% from beyond the arc (241st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.4%.

Maryland has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (26th in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (261st in college basketball).

