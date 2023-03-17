UConn vs. Iona: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (25-8) will try to defeat the No. 13 seed Iona Gaels (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at MVP Arena. This matchup tips off at 4:30 PM.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Iona matchup.
UConn vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
UConn vs. Iona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Iona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-9.5)
|141.5
|-450
|+350
|DraftKings
|UConn (-9)
|141
|-460
|+370
|PointsBet
|UConn (-10)
|143.5
|-500
|+375
UConn vs. Iona Betting Trends
- UConn has compiled a 21-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- Huskies games have gone over the point total 18 out of 31 times this season.
- Iona has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.
- In the Gaels' 26 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1800
- UConn's national championship odds (+1800) place it ninth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 11th-best.
- The Huskies were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +1800, which is the 56th-biggest change in the country.
- UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.3%.
Iona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Iona has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
