Top Players to Watch: TCU vs. Arizona State - First Round
Friday's first-round NCAA tournament game between the TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) at Ball Arena at 10:05 PM ET features the Horned Frogs' Damion Baugh and the Sun Devils' Desmond Cambridge as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on truTV.
How to Watch TCU vs. Arizona State
- Game Day: Friday, March 17
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
TCU's Last Game
TCU dropped its previous game to Texas, 66-60, on Friday. Mike Miles led the way with 15 points, and also had two boards and two assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Mike Miles
|15
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Charles O'Bannon Jr.
|12
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|JaKobe Coles
|8
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
Arizona State's Last Game
Arizona State won its previous game against Nevada, 98-73, on Wednesday. DJ Horne starred with 20 points, plus three boards and two assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|DJ Horne
|20
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Desmond Cambridge
|17
|2
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Neal Jamiya
|16
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
TCU Players to Watch
Baugh paces his team in assists per game (5.8), and also posts 12.6 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Emanuel Miller is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6.6), and also posts 12.4 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Miles paces the Horned Frogs with 17.3 points per contest and 2.6 assists, while also posting 2.8 rebounds.
JaKobe Coles posts 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the floor.
Charles O'Bannon Jr. averages 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1 block.
Arizona State Players to Watch
Cambridge paces the Sun Devils in scoring (13.8 points per game), and puts up 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also delivers 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Frankie Collins is the Sun Devils' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he puts up 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds.
Warren Washington is posting a team-best 6.8 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 9.2 points and 1.5 assists, making 56.5% of his shots from the field.
The Sun Devils receive 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Horne.
The Sun Devils get 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Devan Cambridge.
TCU Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Damion Baugh
|12.1
|5.2
|6.8
|1.8
|0.2
|0.9
|Emanuel Miller
|10.9
|6.9
|1.7
|0.8
|1.1
|0.5
|JaKobe Coles
|9.6
|3.3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.6
|Micah Peavy
|7
|3
|1.1
|1.3
|0.7
|1
|Shahada Wells
|6.4
|3
|2.2
|0.9
|0.2
|0.4
Arizona State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Desmond Cambridge
|15
|3.5
|2.7
|2.2
|0.4
|2.5
|DJ Horne
|14.4
|3.1
|2.6
|0.8
|0.2
|2.4
|Warren Washington
|9.6
|5.7
|1.1
|0.4
|1
|0
|Devan Cambridge
|9.2
|5.5
|0.9
|0.7
|0.3
|0.8
|Frankie Collins
|6
|3.8
|3.9
|1.2
|0.2
|0.3
