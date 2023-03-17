South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game at Colonial Life Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) squaring off against the Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-42 victory as our model heavily favors South Carolina.
The Gamecocks are coming off of a 74-58 win against Tennessee in their last outing on Sunday.
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 80, Norfolk State 42
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks defeated the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal in a 76-71 win on November 20, which was their signature victory of the season.
- The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (15).
- South Carolina has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks average 81.4 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 51.1 per contest (fourth in college basketball). They have a +971 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.3 points per game.
- South Carolina is averaging 80 points per game this season in conference games, which is 1.4 fewer points per game than its season average (81.4).
- At home, the Gamecocks are averaging nine more points per game (86.2) than they are in away games (77.2).
- Defensively, South Carolina has been better in home games this season, ceding 47.5 points per game, compared to 54.2 when playing on the road.
- The Gamecocks have been racking up 79.6 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 81.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
