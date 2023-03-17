Top Players to Watch: Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson - First Round
When the Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) face off in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena on Friday at 6:50 PM ET, Zach Edey and Demetre Roberts will be two of the most notable players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Game Day: Friday, March 17
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- TV: TNT | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV
Purdue's Last Game
In its previous game, Purdue topped Penn State on Sunday, 67-65. Its leading scorer was Edey with 30 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Zach Edey
|30
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|David Jenkins Jr.
|11
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Mason Gillis
|10
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
Fairleigh Dickinson's Last Game
Fairleigh Dickinson won its previous game against Texas Southern, 84-61, on Wednesday. Ansley Almonor starred with 23 points, plus eight boards and zero assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ansley Almonor
|23
|8
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Joe Munden Jr.
|17
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Demetre Roberts
|15
|1
|4
|2
|0
|2
Purdue Players to Watch
Edey puts up 22.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.5 assists, shooting 60.6% from the floor.
Braden Smith leads his team in assists per contest (4.3), and also posts 9.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Fletcher Loyer puts up 10.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 36.6% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
Caleb Furst puts up 5.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the field.
Ethan Morton is putting up 3.9 points, 2.5 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
The Knights get 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Grant Singleton.
The Knights get 14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Almonor.
Sean Moore is averaging 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 47.2% of his shots from the floor.
Joe Munden Jr. is No. 1 on the Knights in rebounding (4.9 per game), and posts 10.6 points and 1 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Purdue Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Zach Edey
|22
|12
|1.9
|0.1
|1.9
|0
|Braden Smith
|11
|3.6
|4.2
|1.3
|0.2
|1.1
|Brandon Newman
|6.8
|3.6
|1.6
|1.3
|0.2
|1
|Mason Gillis
|7.2
|4.5
|1.2
|0.1
|0
|0.9
|Fletcher Loyer
|7.3
|1.8
|2.5
|0.4
|0
|0.8
Fairleigh Dickinson Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Demetre Roberts
|16.4
|3.1
|4
|0.9
|0.1
|1.4
|Grant Singleton
|12.4
|4.4
|3.8
|1.8
|0
|1.3
|Ansley Almonor
|14.2
|5.1
|1
|0.5
|0.7
|2.5
|Sean Moore
|10.9
|3.6
|1.4
|1.5
|0.9
|1.1
|Joe Munden Jr.
|9.2
|5.3
|1.5
|0.6
|0.1
|0.5
