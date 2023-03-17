The No. 2 Maryland Terrapins (25-6) play the No. 15 Holy Cross Crusaders (24-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 2:30 PM.

Maryland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: ESPN

Maryland vs. Holy Cross Scoring Comparison

The Crusaders' 61.8 points per game are 7.1 fewer points than the 68.9 the Terrapins give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.9 points, Holy Cross is 3-1.

Maryland's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.8 points.

The Terrapins average 24.2 more points per game (79) than the Crusaders give up (54.8).

Maryland is 24-5 when scoring more than 54.8 points.

Holy Cross has a 21-8 record when allowing fewer than 79 points.

The Terrapins shoot 44.1% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Crusaders allow defensively.

The Crusaders shoot 52.3% from the field, 11.3% higher than the Terrapins concede.

Maryland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/24/2023 @ Ohio State W 76-74 Value City Arena 3/3/2023 Illinois W 73-58 Target Center 3/4/2023 Iowa L 89-84 Target Center 3/17/2023 Holy Cross - Xfinity Center

Holy Cross Schedule