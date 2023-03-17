How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference will clash when the fourth-place Toronto Maple Leafs (40-18-9) host the second-place Carolina Hurricanes (44-14-8) on Friday, March 17 at Scotiabank Arena.
Check out the Maple Leafs-Hurricanes matchup on NHL Network, TVAS, TSN4, and BSSO.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, TVAS, TSN4, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/6/2022
|Hurricanes
|Maple Leafs
|3-1 TOR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes concede 2.5 goals per game (166 in total), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Hurricanes have 218 goals this season (3.3 per game), 15th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 29 goals over that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|66
|25
|36
|61
|53
|36
|45.1%
|Sebastian Aho
|59
|27
|29
|56
|46
|51
|51.7%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Brent Burns
|66
|12
|38
|50
|43
|43
|100%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|59
|12
|23
|35
|48
|26
|-
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have given up 179 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Maple Leafs score the 10th-most goals in the league (227 total, 3.4 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 33 goals during that span.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|67
|24
|62
|86
|70
|91
|0%
|William Nylander
|67
|35
|44
|79
|31
|59
|41.1%
|Auston Matthews
|60
|31
|36
|67
|46
|56
|53.4%
|John Tavares
|66
|30
|35
|65
|47
|42
|58.4%
|Michael Bunting
|67
|20
|23
|43
|35
|40
|33.3%
