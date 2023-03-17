The Golden State Warriors (36-34), on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, will attempt to break a nine-game road losing streak at the Atlanta Hawks (34-35).

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Hawks vs. Warriors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BA

NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BA Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Hawks average 117.2 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 117.5 per contest (23rd in the NBA). They have a -18 scoring differential overall.

The Warriors put up 118.3 points per game (second in league) while giving up 117.7 per outing (25th in NBA). They have a +37 scoring differential.

These teams score a combined 235.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up a combined 235.2 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Atlanta has covered 29 times in 69 games with a spread this season.

Golden State has covered 32 times in 70 games with a spread this season.

Hawks and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +20000 +6000 -165 Warriors +1200 +550 -1408

