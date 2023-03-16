Thursday's contest between the Florida Gators (16-14) and the Wofford Terriers (22-9) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a projected final score of 73-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Florida squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 16.

The Terriers lost their last matchup 63-53 against Chattanooga on Sunday.

Wofford vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Wofford vs. Florida Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Florida 73, Wofford 64

Wofford Schedule Analysis

  • On February 18, the Terriers registered their signature win of the season, a 72-53 victory over the Chattanooga Lady Mocs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 156) in our computer rankings.
  • Wofford has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (15).

Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 72-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 156) on February 18
  • 64-51 at home over Chattanooga (No. 156) on January 19
  • 82-76 at home over Mercer (No. 173) on February 25
  • 76-71 on the road over Mercer (No. 173) on January 26
  • 72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 178) on November 30

Wofford Performance Insights

  • The Terriers are outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game, with a +152 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.9 points per game (86th in college basketball) and give up 65 per contest (198th in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Wofford has put up 68.6 points per game in SoCon play, and 69.9 overall.
  • At home, the Terriers average 74.4 points per game. On the road, they score 67.2.
  • Wofford gives up 58.6 points per game at home, and 71.4 on the road.
  • Over their past 10 games, the Terriers are posting 69.3 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than their season average (69.9).

