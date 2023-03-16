Thursday's game features the Virginia Cavaliers (25-7) and the Furman Paladins (27-7) clashing at Amway Center (on March 16) at TBA. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-67 win for Virginia.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Furman vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Furman vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 73, Furman 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Furman vs. Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-6.5)

Virginia (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.9

Virginia is 12-17-0 against the spread this season compared to Furman's 18-11-0 ATS record. The Cavaliers have hit the over in 14 games, while Paladins games have gone over 16 times. Over the last 10 games, Virginia is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Furman has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins outscore opponents by 10.9 points per game (posting 82.1 points per game, eighth in college basketball, and giving up 71.2 per contest, 214th in college basketball) and have a +370 scoring differential.

Furman wins the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. It collects 33 rebounds per game, 99th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.1.

Furman connects on 9.5 three-pointers per game (19th in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (152nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 per game its opponents make, at a 33.4% rate.

Furman has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (58th in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than the 12.2 it forces (163rd in college basketball).

