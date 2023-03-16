The No. 4 seed Virginia Cavaliers (25-7) will try to defeat the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Amway Center. This contest tips off at 12:40 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia vs. Furman matchup.

Furman vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: truTV

Furman vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Furman vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Furman has compiled an 18-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Paladins have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Virginia has covered 12 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of 15 out of the Cavaliers' 31 games this season have gone over the point total.

Furman Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +150000

+150000 Furman has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

