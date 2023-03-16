The San Diego State Aztecs (27-6) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (31-3) are slated to square off in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday at Amway Center, with a start time of 3:10 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Matt Bradley and Ryan Larson are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV: truTV | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Charleston (SC)'s Last Game

In its previous game, Charleston (SC) topped UNC Wilmington on Tuesday, 63-58. Larson scored a team-high 23 points (and chipped in one assist and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Larson 23 3 1 4 0 4 Ante Brzovic 16 8 3 1 2 0 Reyne Smith 7 3 0 1 0 1

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Larson paces the Cougars in assists (4.1 per game), and puts up 10.6 points and 3.3 rebounds. He also delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Ante Brzovic is No. 1 on the Cougars in rebounding (5.9 per game), and produces 11.6 points and 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Dalton Bolon is the Cougars' top scorer (12.4 points per game) and assist man (1.3), and contributes 4.2 rebounds.

Pat Robinson III gives the Cougars 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Reyne Smith is putting up 10.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 35.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game.

Charleston (SC) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)