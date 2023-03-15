The Clemson Tigers (23-10) hope to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Morehead State Eagles (21-11) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. Morehead State matchup.

Clemson vs. Morehead State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Clemson vs. Morehead State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Morehead State Moneyline

Clemson vs. Morehead State Betting Trends

  • Clemson has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • In the Tigers' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.
  • Morehead State has covered 17 times in 28 games with a spread this year.
  • So far this season, nine out of the Eagles' 28 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Clemson Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • Clemson is 46th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), but only 51st, according to computer rankings.
  • The Tigers have experienced the 46th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +40000 at the beginning of the season to +30000.
  • With odds of +30000, Clemson has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

