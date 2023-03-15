The Clemson Tigers (23-10) hope to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Morehead State Eagles (21-11) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. Morehead State matchup.

Clemson vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Clemson vs. Morehead State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Morehead State Moneyline

Clemson vs. Morehead State Betting Trends

Clemson has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

In the Tigers' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.

Morehead State has covered 17 times in 28 games with a spread this year.

So far this season, nine out of the Eagles' 28 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Clemson is 46th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), but only 51st, according to computer rankings.

The Tigers have experienced the 46th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +40000 at the beginning of the season to +30000.

With odds of +30000, Clemson has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.