The Clemson Tigers (23-10) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Morehead State Eagles (21-11) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Clemson vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Clemson Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.

In games Clemson shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 19-2 overall.

The Eagles are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 107th.

The 75 points per game the Tigers score are 8.6 more points than the Eagles allow (66.4).

Clemson has a 21-5 record when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Clemson is scoring 7.5 more points per game (79.3) than it is on the road (71.8).

In 2022-23, the Tigers are giving up 65 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 73.1.

Clemson is averaging 9.3 threes per game with a 40.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 2.0 more threes and 6.9% points better than it is averaging away from home (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

Clemson Schedule