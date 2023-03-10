Clemson vs. Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - ACC Tournament
The No. 3 seed Clemson Tigers (23-9, 14-6 ACC) will square off in the ACC tournament against the No. 2 seed Virginia Cavaliers (24-6, 15-5 ACC) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 9:30 PM.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. Clemson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Clemson vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Clemson vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Moneyline
|Clemson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia (-3.5)
|126.5
|-160
|+135
|DraftKings
|Virginia (-3)
|126
|-150
|+130
|PointsBet
|Virginia (-3)
|126.5
|-159
|+135
Clemson vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- Clemson is 17-15-0 ATS this season.
- When playing as at least 3-point underdogs this season, the Tigers have an ATS record of 3-3.
- Virginia has covered 11 times in 29 games with a spread this season.
- The Cavaliers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times this season.
Clemson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- The Tigers' national championship odds have jumped from +40000 at the start of the season to +15000, the 21st-biggest change among all teams.
- Clemson has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
