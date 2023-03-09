Thursday's game between the Monmouth Hawks (14-15) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-17) at SECU Arena has a projected final score of 67-64 based on our computer prediction, with Monmouth coming out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM on March 9.

The Cougars' most recent contest was a 74-60 loss to Northeastern on Thursday.

Charleston (SC) vs. Monmouth Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

Charleston (SC) vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Monmouth 67, Charleston (SC) 64

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

  • The Cougars registered their best win of the season on December 29, when they beat the Towson Tigers, who rank No. 142 in our computer rankings, 53-48.

Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 53-48 on the road over Towson (No. 142) on December 29
  • 90-56 on the road over Delaware (No. 188) on February 12
  • 85-81 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 211) on December 2
  • 70-65 at home over Monmouth (No. 253) on January 20
  • 60-58 on the road over Elon (No. 276) on February 19

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

  • The Cougars are being outscored by 1.1 points per game, with a -32 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.4 points per game (150th in college basketball), and give up 67.5 per contest (260th in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Charleston (SC) has scored 63.3 points per game in CAA play, and 66.4 overall.
  • In 2022-23 the Cougars are averaging 2.6 more points per game at home (67.7) than away (65.1).
  • Charleston (SC) is giving up fewer points at home (62.4 per game) than on the road (72.6).
  • Over their last 10 games, the Cougars are posting 63.6 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than their season average (66.4).

