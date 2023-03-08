Wednesday's game between the Norfolk State Spartanettes (23-6) and the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-26) at Norfolk Scope is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-44 and heavily favors Norfolk State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 8.

The Lady Bulldogs enter this contest on the heels of a 61-47 loss to North Carolina Central on Thursday.

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 70, South Carolina State 44

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bulldogs beat the UNC Greensboro Spartans in a 64-53 win on December 12. It was their signature win of the season.

South Carolina State has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (15).

South Carolina State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-53 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 272) on December 12

61-50 at home over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 11

63-61 on the road over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 4

South Carolina State Performance Insights