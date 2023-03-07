The WCC conference champion will be named on Tuesday when the No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3) and the No. 2 Portland Pilots (22-8) face off at 4:00 PM.

Gonzaga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Gonzaga vs. Portland Scoring Comparison

The Pilots' 69.7 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 59.4 the Bulldogs allow.

Portland has put together a 19-3 record in games it scores more than 59.4 points.

Gonzaga has a 25-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.7 points.

The Bulldogs score 10.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Pilots allow (62.1).

Gonzaga has a 25-3 record when putting up more than 62.1 points.

When Portland gives up fewer than 72.8 points, it is 18-3.

This season the Bulldogs are shooting 45.1% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Pilots concede.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/23/2023 @ San Diego W 73-61 Jenny Craig Pavilion 2/25/2023 @ BYU W 58-51 Marriott Center 3/6/2023 BYU W 79-64 Orleans Arena 3/7/2023 Portland - Orleans Arena

Portland Schedule