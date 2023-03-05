The top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks (31-0) is set to play the No. 3 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-10) in the SEC Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The game on Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena begins at 3:00 PM.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Volunteers score an average of 77.0 points per game, 26.1 more points than the 50.9 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
  • Tennessee is 21-7 when giving up fewer than 81.7 points.
  • Tennessee is 21-10 when it scores more than 50.9 points.
  • The Gamecocks score 81.7 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 66.5 the Lady Volunteers allow.
  • South Carolina has a 25-0 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.
  • South Carolina has a 28-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.0 points.
  • This season the Gamecocks are shooting 47.1% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Lady Volunteers give up.
  • The Lady Volunteers' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.7 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 Georgia W 73-63 Colonial Life Arena
3/3/2023 Arkansas W 93-66 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/4/2023 Ole Miss W 80-51 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/5/2023 Tennessee - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.