The top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks (31-0) is set to play the No. 3 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-10) in the SEC Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The game on Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena begins at 3:00 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Lady Volunteers score an average of 77.0 points per game, 26.1 more points than the 50.9 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.

Tennessee is 21-7 when giving up fewer than 81.7 points.

Tennessee is 21-10 when it scores more than 50.9 points.

The Gamecocks score 81.7 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 66.5 the Lady Volunteers allow.

South Carolina has a 25-0 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.

South Carolina has a 28-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.0 points.

This season the Gamecocks are shooting 47.1% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Lady Volunteers give up.

The Lady Volunteers' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.7 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.

South Carolina Schedule