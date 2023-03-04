The Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young included, square off versus the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 129-111 win over the Trail Blazers (his previous action) Young put up 23 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals.

Now let's break down Young's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 27.0 26.9 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.6 Assists 9.5 10.1 11.1 PRA 37.5 40.1 41.6 PR 28.5 30 30.5 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.4



Trae Young Insights vs. the Heat

Young is responsible for attempting 19.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.8 per game.

Young is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Young's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.4 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

The Heat give up 108.8 points per contest, second-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked eighth in the league, giving up 42.3 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Heat have given up 25 per contest, 12th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 29th in the league, conceding 13.2 makes per contest.

Trae Young vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/16/2023 36 24 3 8 3 0 4 11/27/2022 38 22 5 14 1 0 1

