How to Watch the Hawks vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat (33-31) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (32-31) on March 4, 2023.
Hawks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports
Hawks Stats Insights
- Atlanta has compiled a 22-8 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.
- The Heat are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 13th.
- The Hawks' 117.1 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 108.8 the Heat give up.
- Atlanta is 30-18 when it scores more than 108.8 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks score the same amount of points per game at home as away (117.1), and allow fewer points at home (115) than on the road (118.8).
- At home, Atlanta concedes 115 points per game. Away, it allows 118.8.
- At home the Hawks are picking up 24.8 assists per game, 0.2 more than on the road (24.6).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Groin
